You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Pride march on July 4 draws festive crowd to Solvang Park

Pride march on July 4 draws festive crowd to Solvang Park

Local rights group Colors of the Valley — also responsible for assembling the Buellton solidarity protest in June — organized a Pride march at Solvang Park to celebrate freedom for all on Independence Day. 

Due to the warm weather, event co-organizer Aleiza Rogers said the march, which was originally scheduled to travel east to Old Mission Santa Ines, was converted into a community gathering of approximately 50 attendees in Solvang Park, where music, dancing, conversation and desserts provided by La Botte Bistro took place.  

"Overall, it was a fun experience for a diverse group of people to share their thoughts and experiences ... and ways the youth can help improve the Valley," Rogers said.

The early evening event, which lasted two hours, was attended by a number of area youth and various supporters of the LGBTQ movement and Pride Month, a national awareness campaign each year in June that recognizes the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender population.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alejandro Landey Manriquez
Obituaries

Alejandro Landey Manriquez

  • Updated

It is with great sadness that the family of Alejandro Landey Manriquez announces his passing on Saturday, June 13th 2020, at the age of 38. Al…

Joseph Lee Wiley
Obituaries

Joseph Lee Wiley

  • Updated

On Thursday, June 25th, Joe went out for what would be his last evening ride with his Harley Davidson buddies. He passed away during his ride,…

Jim Lee Alonzo
Obituaries

Jim Lee Alonzo

  • Updated

Jim was called home to God Friday June 26th, after battling a long 2 years with Cancer. He was surrounded by God and family. Jim is survived b…

Obituaries

Amber Dawn Nelson

Amber Dawn Nelson, 34, of Nipomo, passed away July 1, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Www.mag…

Obituaries

Roberto Luna

Roberto Luna, 71, of Santa Maria, passed away June 23, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary. www.morenomortuary.com

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News