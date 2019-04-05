Presqu’ile Winery, located in the hills of Santa Maria offering ocean and vineyard views, has announced that their annual Tri-Tip Cook-Off will kick off on Saturday, May 18. A new concert series schedule has also been unveiled.
The Tri-Tip Cook-Off will enter its fourth year with an afternoon lineup of top culinary talent including Whiskey Bent, Valle Fresh, The Pairing Knife, Beachwalk BBQ and others. Manning the grills on the winery's al fresco patio, each BBQ master will prepare their inspired take on Tri-Tip for guests and a panel of distinguished culinary judges.
Tickets include all the Tri-Tip “you-can-eat” accompanied by traditional Santa Maria sides of Pinquito beans, salad, and garlic bread. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, May 18. The cook-off is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Pricing for the Tri-Tip Cook-Off is $15 for Presqu'ile Winery club members and $25 for non-members and excludes wines (which are available for purchase by the glass and/or bottle). Tickets can be purchased by calling (805) 937-8110, ext. 103 or emailing Estates Manager Cameron at cameron@presquilewine.com. In the case of rain, the cook-off will be canceled and tickets refunded.
The new concert series calendar will feature: The Molly Ringwald Project on Saturday, May 25; Dustbowl Revival on Friday, May 31; Paul Thorn on Saturday, July 6; and Led Zepagain on Saturday, July 13, with additional events to be announced.
Guests are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to the concerts for seating on the grass. Presqu’ile offers a variety of wines for sale by the glass or bottle in addition to fresh sandwiches. Expect other specialties sold by local food trucks, including First and Oak; BBQ in the Stix and Cubanissimo. All ages are welcome; kids 10 and under are free. No dogs allowed for this series.
For tickets and info visit Presqu’ile Winery Events Page (www.presquilewine.com) or for further information contact Estates Manager Cameron Porter at (805) 937-8110 ext. 103, or email cameron@presquilewine.com.