Presidents' Day herb walk and 'Stone Soup' picnic in Ojai slated for Feb. 17

Ojai herbalist and forager Lanny Kaufer will lead an herb walk and themed “Stone Soup” picnic at Ojai's Euterpe Farms on Presidents’ Day, Monday, Feb. 17.
Kaufer says the group will walk the borders of the farm adjacent to the Ventura River Preserve, identifying edible and medicinal plants such as white sage, and elderberry. The group will then gather around an oak wood fire for wild food processing demos and a “stone soup” picnic based on the folk tale of the same name. The soup will be built around a California bay leaf (in place of the stone) and dried creek nettles.
A foraged side salad topped with local wild black walnuts might include seasonal greens such as miner’s lettuce, chickweed, thistle, sweet fennel, and mustard. The group will also process wild-harvested oak acorns and prepare savory acorn pancakes.
The walk will begin at 9 a.m. The group will begin preparing for the picnic at 11:30 a.m. and conclude between 1:30 or 2 p.m. The cost is $45 per person, including all materials other than vegetables and herbs contributed to the stone soup.
Confirmed registrants will receive an email in the days before the event with detailed instructions and directions. After the event, participants will receive a follow-up email with a plant list, recipes and additional information. No dogs or smoking permitted.
For more information or to register, visit HerbWalks.com or call 805-646-6281.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.