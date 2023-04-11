The annual event is scheduled to start at noon and continue until 4 p.m., offering a great day in the park even for those not looking to feel the breeze in their fingertips.
Hundreds of colorful, brightly decorated kites will fill the sky above the park hosting several food and vendor booths, along with offering music for the whole family to enjoy.
Professional kite-flying demonstrations, contests and kite ambassadors from the American Kitefliers Association will be on site to ensure that everyone that wants to is able to take to the sky and enjoy smooth flying.
A kite 'hospital' will also be set up at the park to ensure any kites that need a little first aid, can be seen by a trained kite operator.
Youth and family activities will also include a “Running of the Bols” race, which offers an epic demonstration of how energy, inertia, and personal grit come together by strapping contestants to parachute-type kites in a head to head race.
For some additional family fun at home, children may also pick up a blowin’ in the wind activity bag while supplies last.
Go to the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum's website, smvdiscoverymuseum.org, or their Facebook page for more information on all of the great programs that they offer Santa Maria valley youths and families.