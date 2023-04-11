041622 Kite Festival 17.JPG
Buy Now

Participants prepare their kites for flight Saturday at the annual Free Family Kite Festival at Rotary Centennial Park in Santa Maria.

 Len Wood, Contributor

Tune your (kite) strings, check your bridles and get your sled, winged box or delta kite ready for this weekend's Family Kite Festival at Rotary Centennial Park in Santa Maria. 

Good winds are forecast for the Santa Maria Valley this weekend, and that should help hundreds of kite flyers of all ages keep their craft aloft during the annual event sponsored by the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum, the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, and PLAY, Inc. The Santa Maria Public Airport, is also a presenting sponsor of this air show of a different sort, speed and altitude. 

The annual event is scheduled to start at noon and continue until 4 p.m., offering a great day in the park even for those not looking to feel the breeze in their fingertips.  

041622 Kite Festival 08.JPG
Buy Now

Gabriel Armijo, 6, sprints as he drags a parachute during the running of the bols Saturday at the annual Free Family Kite Festival at Rotary Centennial Park in Santa Maria.
Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum excited, proud to reopen | Chamber Spotlight
hero_337028238_1637997199947688_1161568813849560764_n

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0