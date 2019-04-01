On the heels of the announcement of Wine Enthusiast’s "100 Best Wine Restaurants" for 2018, new-to-the-list PICO at The Los Alamos General Store, Los Alamos -- a California restaurant, wine bar and wine retail space -- has opened a second Santa Barbara County wine venture, The Wine Shepherd in the Presidio Neighborhood of downtown Santa Barbara.
According to co-owners Will Henry and Kali Kopley, and neighboring Santa Barbara restaurant, The Black Sheep, PICO's new wine bar, wine shop and tasting room will serve as an extension of its current wine retail platform -- as well as a second tasting room location for Henry’s wine label, Lumen Wines, which is co-owned by female Santa Barbara County winemaking pioneer Lane Tanner.