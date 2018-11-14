Sparkie was at the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden in Buellton, 151 Sycamore Drive in Buellton.
The Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden Foundation created the garden in 2006 with the support of the City of Buellton. It is “dedicated to providing a ‘working’ garden environment where individuals, school children, and community groups engage in active gardening – building the garden’s evolving landscape and also stronger bonds with one another.”
The garden provides outdoor educational activities focusing on the region’s natural history and ethnobotany. The next one is the “Faeries & Dragons Festival” on Sunday.
For more information, visit www.santaynezvalleybotanicgarden.org, or www.facebook.com/SantaYnezValleyBotanicGarden.
