Sparkie is visiting a new apartment complex in Orcutt. The three-story buildings comprise what is described as “boutique apartments.” You can’t miss them. There is nothing else like the grey, yellow and white modern buildings with lots of windows and decks in Orcutt.
The apartments on Bradley Road border a multiuse trail on their west side between Union Valley Parkway and Amethyst Drive. They are dog-friendly, too.
What is the name of the apartment complex?
If you think you know, send an email to wheressparkie@gmail.com or call or text 805-225-4624 to enter. Give your name, where you live and your guess. You have until Thursday at 5 p.m. to enter.
Like and share Sparkie’s post on Facebook for an additional entry into the contest: www.facebook.com/wheressparkie. Click Sparkie’s Facebook “About” tab to read contest rules.
One person will be chosen at random from the correct answers to win a $25 gift certificate from Costa de Oro Winery Tasting Room at 1331 Nicholson Ave. in Santa Maria.
The winner of the last contest was Jean Waffle of Santa Maria who won $50 in Tupperware from The Tupperware Party Queen, Jo Ann Sarchet.
Check back here next Friday to find out where Sparkie was. To see additional photos, visit www.santamariatimes.com and search for “Where’s Sparkie.”