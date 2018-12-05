Sparkie is visiting a public building in Santa Maria. It was built in 1934 as part of a federal Public Works Administration project. Architects Louis M. Crawford and W. Francis Parson used a Spanish motif with a tiled Moorish tower along the lines of the early California Mission style.
The structure was designed to withstand earthquakes, and six miles of copper wire tied the roof tiles in place. It cost $63,880.43.
What public building is Sparkie visiting?
If you think you know, send an email to wheressparkie@gmail.com or call or text 805-225-4624 to enter. Please give your name, where you live and your guess. You have until Thursday at 5 p.m. to enter. One person will be chosen at random from the correct answers to win a $25 Mastercard debit card from Community Bank of Santa Maria.
Check back here next Friday to find out where Sparkie was. To see additional photos, visit Sparkie online at www.santamariatimes.com, or the Santa Maria Times Facebook page, www.facebook.com/santamariatimes. Keep up with Sparkie’s adventures and see all his posts by liking his Facebook page: www.facebook.com/wheressparkie.
The winner of last week’s contest was Olga Bacolot of Santa Maria. She won a $25 gift card from Pure Natural Juice, 3420 Orcutt Road, Suite 106 in the Evergreen Shopping Center.