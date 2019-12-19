Where's Sparkie? Visiting a 375-acre park in San Luis Obispo

Sparkie is visiting a 375-acre park in San Luis Obispo.

It has an off-leash dog area and a 25-acre lake that is a stop for a variety of migrating birds.

There is a playground, barbecue and picnic areas, disc golf course, volleyball court and hiking trails. One trail leads north to Cerro San Luis, part of the Nine Sisters chain of mountains and hills.

What is the name of the park?

If you think you know, send an email to wheressparkie@gmail.com or call or text 805-225-4624 to enter. Give your name, where you live and your guess. You have until Thursday at 5 p.m. to enter.

Like and share Sparkie’s post on Facebook for an additional entry into the contest: www.facebook.com/wheressparkie. Click Sparkie’s Facebook “About” tab to read contest rules.

One person will be chosen at random from the correct answers to win a $25 debit card from Santa Barbara County Action Network (SBCAN), a countywide nonprofit working to create sustainable communities through education on social, economic, environmental and agricultural issues.

The winner of the last contest was Esther Robles of Guadalupe who won a $25 gift card from Rancho Nipomo BBQ & Deli, 108 Cuyama Lane, Nipomo.

Check back here next Friday to find out where Sparkie was. To see additional photos, visit www.santamariatimes.com and search for “Where’s Sparkie.”

