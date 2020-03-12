VIVA Pets of the Week: Mocha, Whiskers

This gorgeous little girl is Mocha. She is an 11 month-old Seal Point Siamese. She is very playful and very friendly. She has been spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. She is very bonded with her father, Whiskers.

They sleep together and would love a home together. He is a 3 year-old black and white. He is very handsome and just as friendly!

If you would like to meet Mocha and Whiskers, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a non profit organization that has a NO-KILL, Cage Free Cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North "D" Street in Lompoc. We are open to the public every Saturday from 10-4 p.m. or by appointment. For appointments please call our office at (805) 735-6741.

Please check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Facebook

