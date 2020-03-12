VIVA Pets of the Week: Mocha, Whiskers

VIVA Pets of the Week: Mocha, Whiskers

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

This gorgeous little girl is Mocha. She is an 11 month-old Seal Point Siamese. She is very playful and very friendly. She has been spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. She is very bonded with her father, Whiskers.

They sleep together and would love a home together. He is a 3 year-old black and white. He is very handsome and just as friendly!

If you would like to meet Mocha and Whiskers, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a non profit organization that has a NO-KILL, Cage Free Cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North "D" Street in Lompoc. We are open to the public every Saturday from 10-4 p.m. or by appointment. For appointments please call our office at (805) 735-6741.

Please check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Facebook

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CAPA Pet of the Week: Poseidon
Pets

CAPA Pet of the Week: Poseidon

Poseidon is a 1-year-old male, white and black bull terrier mix available for adoption at Animal Services in Lompoc. Poseidon’s adoption fees …

VIVA Pet of the Week: Rory
Pets

VIVA Pet of the Week: Rory

Rory is a large buff male tabby. He is extremely handsome and loving! He can be a bit shy with the other cats so he would do best in a home wi…

CAPA Pet of the Week: ChaCha
Pets

CAPA Pet of the Week: ChaCha

ChaCha is a six-year-old female, tan smooth-coated Chihuahua available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. This timid girl is in search …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News