Angelique, Andy and Alec are just some of the adorable kittens we have available for adoption. This unique litter was rescued from a Bottle Brush Tree. Yes, the momma cat had a litter of seven kittens in a Bottle Brush Tree! There were seven kittens and they were only 2 days old when they were rescued.
If you would like to meet this unique mom and litter, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). We have many kittens available at this time. VIVA is a nonprofit organization that has a NO-KILL, Cage Free Cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North D St. in Lompoc. We are open to the public every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. For appointments please call our office at 805-735-6741.
You can check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Facebook.