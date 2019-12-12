Willow is a beautiful female cat. She has a quiet disposition and should fit it well with any type of family. She is very friendly and loving.
All she wants for Christmas, is a forever home.
If you would like to meet Willow or any of our beautiful cats and kittens, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a non profit organization that has a NO-KILL, Cage Free Cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North "D" Street in Lompoc. We are open to the public every Saturday from 10-4 p.m. or by appointment.
For appointments please call our office at (805) 735-6741.
Please check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Facebook.