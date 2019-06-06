This handsome fellow is Toby. Toby is a gorgeous Flame Point Siamese. He is very sweet and gets along well with other cats. He is approximately two years old. He has been neutered, micro chipped and his vaccines are current.
If you would like to meet Toby or any of these sweet babies, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a nonprofit organization that has a NO-KILL, cage-free cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North D Street in Lompoc. We are open to the public every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. For appointments please call our office at (805) 735-6741.
You can check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Facebook.