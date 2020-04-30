VIVA Pet of the Week: Sandy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Why not consider adopting a special needs cat? Meet Sandy. This gorgeous girl is a muted torti. She is just under 3 years old and has been at our shelter since she was a kitten.

As a kitten, she developed a virus that damaged one of her eyes. She has little to no vision out of this eye. But you would never know it because she gets along just fine. In fact runs throughout the room like a lemur! She has a great and very sweet personality with a dash of torti-tude!

If you would like to meet Sandy, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a non profit organization that has a NO-KILL, Cage Free Cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North "D" Street in Lompoc. We are handling adoptions by appointment only at this time. For appointments please call our office at (805) 735-6741.

Please check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Facebook

