VIVA Pet of the Week: Rory

Rory is a large buff male tabby. He is extremely handsome and loving! He can be a bit shy with the other cats so he would do best in a home with not too many other cats. He is of course, neutered, micro chipped and vaccinated.
If you would like to meet Rory, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a non profit organization that has a NO-KILL, Cage Free Cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North "D" St. in Lompoc. We are open to the public every Saturday from 10-4 p.m. or by appointment. For appointments please call our office at (805) 735-6741.
Please check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Faceboo