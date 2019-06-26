Meet Rascal. He is just as his name states and little rascal! He is a young, sweet black and white tuxedo. Loves to play with humans and other cats. Very affectionate and sweet.
If you would like to meet Rascal or any of our beautiful cats and kittens, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a nonprofit organization that has a NO-KILL, Cage Free Cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North D St. in Lompoc. We are open to the public every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. For appointments please call our office at 805-735-6741.
You can check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Facebook.