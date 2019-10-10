Raquel is a gorgeous female golden brown tabby. She is only 3 1/2 months old. She is very friendly and full of spunk. She will provide hours of enjoyment! She has been spayed, micro chipped and vaccinated.
If you would like to meet Raquel or any of our beautiful cats and kittens, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a nonprofit organization that has a no-kill, cage-free cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North "D" Street in Lompoc. We are open to the public every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. For appointments please call our office at (805) 735-6741.
Please check out our website at www.vivashelter.org.