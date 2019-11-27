Orlando is an adorable male kitten approximately 13 weeks old. He is a gorgeous Russian Blue. He loves to be held and cuddled. He is super friendly and loves to play with his siblings. He has been neutered, vaccinated and micro chipped. All he wants for Christmas, is a forever home.
If you would like to meet Orlando or any of our beautiful cats and kittens, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a non profit organization that has a no-kill, cage-free cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North "D"Street in Lompoc. We are open to the public every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment. For appointments please call our office at (805) 735-6741.
Please check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Facebook.