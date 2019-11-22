Orca is an adorable male kitten approximately 12 weeks old. He is super friendly and loves to play with his siblings. He has been neutered, vaccinated and micro chipped.
If you would like to meet Orca or any of our beautiful cats and kittens, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a non profit organization that has a NO-KILL, Cage Free Cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North "D"Street in Lompoc. We are open to the public every Saturday from 10 - 4 p.m. or by appointment. For appointments please call our office at (805) 735-6741.
Please check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Facebook.