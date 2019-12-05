Ohanna is an adorable female kitten approximately 13 weeks old. She is a gorgeous Tortoise Shell. She is very petite and has a sweet disposition. She loves to be held and cuddled.She has been spayed, vaccinated and micro chipped. All she wants for Christmas, is a forever home.
If you would like to meet Ohanna or any of our beautiful cats and kittens, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a non profit organization that has a NO-KILL, Cage Free Cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North "D" Street in Lompoc. We are open to the public every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment.
For appointments please call our office at (805) 735-6741.
Please check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Facebook.