Meet Nadine. She is a gorgeous female calico. She is a very sweet and rather petite girl. She would love a lap to warm as the colder months are now approaching us.
If you would like to meet Nadine or any of our beautiful cats and kittens, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a nonprofit organization that has a no-kill, cage free cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North "D"Street in Lompoc. We are open to the public every Saturday from 10 - 4 p.m. or by appointment. For appointments please call our office at (805) 735-6741.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Please check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Facebook.