VIVA Pet of the Week: Mystique

Meet Mystique. Mystique is a gorgeous blue cream torti with short hair. She can be rather rambunctious and needs a home that can deal with a high energy cat. She also loves to curl and take in a good book. She is very friendly. She is approx 1 1/2 years old.
If you would like to meet Mystique, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a non profit organization that has a NO-KILL, Cage Free Cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North "D"Street in Lompoc. We are open to the public every Saturday from 10-4 p.m. or by appointment. For appointments please call our office at (805) 735-6741.
Please check out our website at www.vivashelter.org.