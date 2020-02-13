VIVA Pet of the Week: Mystique

VIVA Pet of the Week: Mystique

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Mystique

Mystique

Meet Mystique. Mystique is a gorgeous blue cream torti with short hair. She can be rather rambunctious and needs a home that can deal with a high energy cat. She also loves to curl and take in a good book. She is very friendly. She is approx 1 1/2 years old.

If you would like to meet Mystique, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a non profit organization that has a NO-KILL, Cage Free Cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North "D"Street in Lompoc. We are open to the public every Saturday from 10-4 p.m. or by appointment. For appointments please call our office at (805) 735-6741.

Please check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Facebook.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CAPA Pet of the Week: Stan
Pets

CAPA Pet of the Week: Stan

Stan is a 12-year-old male, white miniature poodle mix at Animal Services – Lompoc. He is looking for a hospice foster home so that he is more…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News