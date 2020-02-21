VIVA Pet of the Week: Miss Olivia Brown

Miss Olivia Brown was found under a car during the summer of 2019 with a broken leg. The neighbors said she had been there for quite some time hardly ever moving. We believe she had been hit by a car.

We took her to the veterinarian and it was thought that we could save the leg. So we tried and had a pin inserted and hoped it would heal. It didn't however, and it broke again. We recently had the leg amputated and now she is a tripod. She moves easier and faster now.

Olivia is approximately 7 years old. She is a dark tabby with unique markings that make her look exotic or bengal like. She is super friendly and a definite lap lover. She is so sweet and has such a great disposition even after all she has been through.

Olivia would do best in a quiet home with very few other pets.

If you would like to meet Olivia, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a non profit organization that has a NO-KILL, Cage Free Cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North "D"Street in Lompoc. We are open to the public every Saturday from 10-4 p.m. or by appointment. For appointments please call our office at (805) 735-6741.

Please check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Facebook.

