VIVA Pet of the Week: Miss Olivia Brown

VIVA Pet of the Week: Miss Olivia Brown

{{featured_button_text}}
Miss Olivia Brown

Miss Olivia Brown

 The Hayes Family

Miss Olivia Brown was found under a car during the summer of 2019 with a broken leg. The neighbors said she had been there for quite some time hardly ever moving. We believe she had been hit by a car.

We took her to the veterinarian and it was thought that we could save the leg. So we tried and had a pin inserted and hoped it would heal. It didn't however, and it broke again. We recently had the leg amputated and now she is a tripod. She moves easier and faster now.

Olivia is approximately 7 years old. She is a dark tabby with unique markings that make her look exotic or bengal like. She is super friendly and a definite lap lover. She is so sweet and has such a great disposition even after all she has been through.

Olivia would do best in a quiet home with very few other pets.

If you would like to meet Olivia, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a non profit organization that has a NO-KILL, Cage Free Cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North "D"Street in Lompoc. We are open to the public every Saturday from 10-4 p.m. or by appointment. For appointments please call our office at (805) 735-6741.

Please check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Facebook.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CAPA Pet of the Week: Bella
Pets

CAPA Pet of the Week: Bella

Bella is a five-year-old female, black Labrador retriever mix available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. Bella does not like cats or …

VIVA Pet of the Week: Mystique
Pets

VIVA Pet of the Week: Mystique

Meet Mystique. Mystique is a gorgeous blue cream torti with short hair. She can be rather rambunctious and needs a home that can deal with a h…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News