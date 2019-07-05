Jolene is a gorgeous petite buff tabby female. She is so small, she looks like a kitten. She came to us with several kittens. As a young mom, she is ready to put those days behind her and live the life the luxury. She is very affectionate. She is great with other cats. Tiny sweet beauty!
If you would like to meet this adorable girl, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). We also have many kittens available at this time. VIVA is a non profit organization that has a NO-KILL, Cage Free Cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North D St. in Lompoc. We are open to the public every Saturday from 10 a.m. or 4 p.m. or by appointment. For appointments please call our office at 805-735-6741.
You can check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Facebook.