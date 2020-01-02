VIVA Pet of the Week: Geena

VIVA Pet of the Week: Geena

Geena

Geena

Geena is a wonderful black female adult cat. She is very friendly and has a super personality.

Her coat is a medium length and she is so pretty.

If you would like to meet Geena or any of our beautiful cats and kittens, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a non profit organization that has a NO-KILL, Cage Free Cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North "D" Street in Lompoc. We are open to the public every Saturday from 10 - 4 p.m. or by appointment. For appointments please call our office at (805) 735-6741.

Please check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Facebook.

