VIVA Pet of the Week: Evelyn

Meet Evelyn. This adorable brown tabby is a petite 2 year old female. She is just adorable! She plays like a 6 month old kitten. She is very friendly and good with other cats.

If you would like to meet Evelyn, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a non profit organization that has a NO-KILL, Cage Free Cat shelter. Call our office for more information. Our adoption center is located at 133 North "D" Street in Lompoc. For appointments please call our office at (805) 735-6741.

Please check out our website at www.vivashelter.org.

