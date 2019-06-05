{{featured_button_text}}
VIVA Dusty

Dusty

Dusty is an adorable 9-week-old female kitten. She is darling and loves to play. She has been spayed, microchipped and has had her vaccinations. We have a large assortment of kittens at this time.

If you would like to meet Dusty or any of these sweet babies, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a nonprofit organization that has a NO-KILL, cage-free cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North D Street in Lompoc. We are open to the public every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. For appointments please call our office at 805-735-6741.

You can check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Facebook.

