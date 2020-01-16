VIVA Pet of the Week: Curly

Meet Curly. This adorable poodle mix has found himself homeless. His human dad has had to go into convalescent care. He is approximately 4 years old. He is housebroken and very friendly.

If you would like to meet Curley please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a non profit organization that has a NO-KILL, Cage Free Cat shelter. Our dogs are in foster care. Call our office for more information. Our adoption center is located at 133 North "D"Street in Lompoc. We are open to the public every Saturday from 10-4 p.m. or by appointment. For appointments please call our office at (805) 735-6741.