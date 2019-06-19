Kittens, kittens and more kittens. Pictured here are just a few of the many kittens that are available for adoption through VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). Pictured are Crista, Carly & Caleb. They have all been spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro chipped. They are waiting for their forever home.
If you would like to meet any of these sweet babies, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a nonprofit organization that has a NO-KILL, Cage Free Cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 N. D St. in Lompoc. We are open to the public every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. For appointments please call our office at 805-735-6741.
You can check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Facebook.