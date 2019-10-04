Meet Amber. This adorable female kitten is approximately 5 months old. She has a medium length coat.
She is a orange tabby female which is rare. She is playful, sweet and oh - so much fun!
She has been spayed, vaccinated and micro-chipped. Come on down and meet this darling little girl.
If you would like to meet Amber or any of our beautiful cats and kittens, please call
VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a non profit organization that has a
NO-KILL, Cage Free Cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North
"D"Street in Lompoc. We are open to the public every Saturday from 10 - 4 pm or
by appointment. For appointments please call our office at (805) 735-6741.
Please check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and
Facebook.