VIVA Pet of the Week -- Uriel

Meet Uriel. Uriel is named after one of the archangels because she is just that special! This sweet female tabby with white kitten is approximately 6 months old. She is super friendly and outgoing. She loves people and other cats. She has so many wonderful qualities, too many to list.
If you would like to meet Uriel or any of our wonderful cats and kittens, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a nonprofit organization that has a NO-KILL, Cage-Free Cat Shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North "D" Street in Lompoc. We are open to the public every Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. or by appointment. For appointments please call our office at 805-735-6741.
You can check out our website at www.vivashelter.org.