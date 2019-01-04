This gorgeous boy is known as Toby. We believe Toby was dumped at our facility - loose. It took us several weeks to catch him. He would sit outside the lattice room, meowing to the other cats, calling to come in. But he was afraid and uncertain. After we finally got our hands on him, we brought him in. He is a very healthy neutered male. His vaccines are now current. He is such a lover! Loves people and is great with other cats.
If you would like to meet Toby or any of our wonderful cats and kittens, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a nonprofit organization that has a no-kill, cage-free cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North D St. in Lompoc. We are open to the public every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. For appointments please call our office at 805-735-6741.
You can check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Facebook.