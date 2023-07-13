Veterinary given vaccines have been a proven method to prevent catastrophic diseases in pets for many decades. Despite the medical evidence, some owners are not diligent about providing their pet veterinary-given vaccines.
For some, it is a nonchalant attitude in which owners naively think it won’t happen to them. For others, it is a financial decision. They decide the vet visit and vaccines are too costly, so they forgo vaccinating their pets.
In either case, this can be a dangerous and costly mistake. In addition to the prevention of the diseases each vaccine was created to prevent, veterinary given vaccines come with some additional benefits.
First, not all vaccines are created equal. Did you know that cats are at risk of cancer at the vaccine site? For example, adjuvant cat vaccines (less costly vaccines which include ingredients that cause the immune system to respond to an immunization), have a risk of vaccine induced sarcoma.
According to statistics gathered from the National Institutes of Health, cats have an approximate risk of 1 in 1,000 to develop this cancer when vaccinated with the less expensive feline vaccine. In my hospital, we only carry nonadjuvanted vaccines. These more expensive vaccines called Purevax vaccines have been specially designed to elicit a protective immune response without the addition of adjuvants.
As a matter of fact, the vaccine manufacturer is so sure of their product, they provide a warranty in which they would pay for your cat’s veterinary care if a vaccine induced sarcoma develops following the administration of a Purevax vaccine.
Next, at Karing for Kreatures, we give all cat vaccines very low on the limb rather than the “old school” scruff given vaccine location. This means that in the unlikely event that your cat develops a sarcoma, despite the highest quality vaccine, amputation would be an option. I have a personal friend whose cat developed vaccine induced sarcoma in the neck, so amputation was not a treatment option.
Further, we give each vaccine in a specific location. This allows us to better track which vaccine caused an allergic reaction in the pet. Each vaccine has a specific location, so I can see which limb is inflamed thereby identifying which vaccine the pet has a sensitivity to.
Like the Purevax guarantee in cats, most of the pet vaccine manufactures offer warranties on their dog vaccines. There are requirements and limits to the warranty and prior to last month, I never needed to explore the coverage. I am happy to share the experience of a client who’s four month old puppy developed parvo despite receiving all three veterinary given vaccines.
Leo, a feisty terrier mix began visiting my hospital for puppy care at the age of eight weeks. His owner, Adam, is a very attentive dog dad, so he purchased the puppy package for Leo.
This means that he pre-paid for all of Leo’s puppy care (deworming, vaccines, microchipping, and neutering) at a 20% discount for purchasing the package. Adam brought Leo in on time for each booster and he was fully vaccinated before four months of age.
Sadly, Leo became ill after business hours, and Adam visited a nearby Pet ER where Leo was diagnosed with Parvo. Once diagnosed, Adam scheduled a follow up visit with us to provide care for Leo. Upon learning that Leo had been diagnosed with Parvo, I had my staff reach out to the vaccine manufacturer. I had heard of the promises to cover care, but I had not yet had a personal experience with the process.
Before Adam arrived at Karing for Kreatures with Leo, we reported the occurrence to the vaccine company. We provided them medical records proving that Leo had been vaccinated with three doses, after eight weeks of age at the appropriate intervals, by a licensed veterinarian.
Once this information was verified, they gave us a case number and advised that they would cover up to $5,000 in Parvo treatment. I am happy to report that I was extremely pleased with the ease of their service, and the warranty offered by the vaccine company came through with everything promised in their advertising.
When Adam arrived very worried about Leo, staff explained the warranty. Needless to say, he was elated! He had no idea that he would not be responsible for paying Leo’s medical costs, which was estimated to be over $2,000 (depending on the treatments needed).
When Adam left Leo in the hospital his worry was only of Leo’s recovery, not the enormous stress of finances. Unfortunately, Leo was not well enough to go home the following day in the hospital, so on Friday, he transferred to a local pet ER and stayed an additional night in the hospital.
The expenses at the ER were also covered by the vaccine guarantee. With appropriate medical care, Leo made a full recovery. He and Adam are home enjoying the summer!
I wanted to share Leo’s story to encourage the public to consider the value of veterinary given vaccines. Though visiting the vet annually does have a cost, the benefits can be both life saving and economically advantageous.
Dr. Kaitlen Lawton-Betchel grew up in Lemoore. An alumni of West Hills College and Fresno Pacific University, she graduated from Midwestern University in Arizona with her doctorate of veterinary medicine and her business certificate. Dr. Kait currently practices out of Karing for Kreatures Veterinary Hospital, also known as K+K.
The hospital is located at 377 Hill St., Lemoore. To make an appointment, call 559-997-1121.
Her column usually runs every other Thursday.