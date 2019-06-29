Who's a good girl? Who's a pretty girl? Shuri is!! Introducing Shuri, a 1-year-old Black-mouth Cur and Rhodesian Ridgeback mix. Just as her breeds suggest, she is a great observer and really seems to pay attention to her surroundings. Other traits for her hunting breeds are energy and stamina. Shuri has the ability to jump and have all four paws off the floor. This girl is amazing! She is looking for a family that will challenge and work her; she craves to do more! If you're looking for a pet that you can train and take with you on adventures, then look no further! Shuri is your girl!
Meet Sally! She's a gorgeous 5-year-old blue-eyed Seal Point Tabby. Sally's a little on the shy side, but will come out to greet you with the promise of treats. Her hair is beautiful and very soft! Sally is not much of an outgoing cat and would prefer a quiet home where she has plenty of spots to lounge and nap. Do you think Sally would be a good fit in your home? Come meet her to see if you're the perfect match for each other!
All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Rd in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.