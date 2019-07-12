Are you a Lab lover? Can’t get enough of their goofball personalities and their natural joy for life? Well then, we have a dog that we think you should meet. Say hello to our extra-large Labrador Kenny! He is 7 years-old but acts as if he is 7 months old. He has all the typical Lab traits, just supersized. Due to his large size and high energy, it is recommended that Kenny be the only K-9 child in the home. He can be a bit too much for other furry siblings. Kenny is looking for a loving home where he can continue to be his silly happy go lucky self and bring endless smiles to his new family.
Meet Marnie, she is a 3-year-old domestic shorthair with the ability to make everyone who enters her room feel welcomed. She is such the little greeter and will chirp or meow at most visitors. This social butterfly enjoys climbing her cat tree, looking out the window and receiving endless pets. She is not much of a lap cat and but she shows love in affection in her own way. Come over and say hello to Marnie soon. She would love company!
All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Rd in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.