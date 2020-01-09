SMVHS Pets of the Week: Willy, Simon

Willy is a 5 year-old terrier mix. He came in with his friend Princess and seems to do well with dogs. This new environment has been a bit scary for Willy. Loud noises and high activity seems to scare Willy so a home with mature children or adults only would be best for him. When first meeting him he may come off shy but give him a few moments and this boy turns into a new more confident dog. It's best to wait for Willy to seek you out when he wants attention. According to Willy's previous family, he likes to play fetch and explore the yard. He is also known to roll over and lay in laps. Willy is an adorable little man looking for his next loving home.