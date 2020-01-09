SMVHS Pets of the Week: Willy, Simon

Willy is a 5 year-old terrier mix. He came in with his friend Princess and seems to do well with dogs. This new environment has been a bit scary for Willy. Loud noises and high activity seems to scare Willy so a home with mature children or adults only would be best for him. When first meeting him he may come off shy but give him a few moments and this boy turns into a new more confident dog. It's best to wait for Willy to seek you out when he wants attention. According to Willy's previous family, he likes to play fetch and explore the yard. He is also known to roll over and lay in laps. Willy is an adorable little man looking for his next loving home.
My name is Simon. I'm a classy gentleman looking for a loving retirement home. As you can see, I'm a senior and with age sometimes comes health issues. I'm currently receiving all the medical care I need and more testing is being done. This won't stop me from finding my dream family. I'm looking for warm laps, a quiet environment, and a bond that will have no end. If you're looking for a friend who would truly love you in return and express how much a kitty can appreciate its family then consider visiting me.
All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Rd. in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.