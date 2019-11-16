Willy is a 5-year-old terrier mix. He came in with his kennel mate Princess and seems to do well with dogs. This new environment has been a bit scary for Willy. Loud noises and high activity seems to scare Willy so a home with mature children or adults only would be best for him. When first meeting him he may come off shy but give him a few moments and this boy turns into a new more confident dog. According to Willy's previous family, he likes to play fetch and explore the yard. He is also known to roll over and lay in laps. Willy is an adorable little man looking for his next loving home.
This bashful little kitty is Scoots. She is only 9 months old in search of her forever home. Scoots is looking for a special home that will give her time to come out of her shell. She is still adjusting to shelter life and is adapting quickly. Although she is doing much better she still always hangs out in the same spot day in and day out. She loves the top of the kitty tower in the catio. She doesn't come down much to explore but will allow head pets and touching all over her body. Scoots will be a kitty that wants her people to come to her for affection rather than her seek out affection. She is easy to handle and enjoys treats. She's a great kitty that doesn't feel like leaving the comfort of her tower. Will you come to save Scoots from her tower and give her a loving home?
All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Rd in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.