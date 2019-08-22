Trapper is my name and exploring life is my game! I'm an adventurous fellow with the need to run, jump and play on my outings. I'm far from a boring dog. I'm a 2-year 1-month-old Australian cattle dog looking for a family that has the taste for life just like me! One that likes going on hikes, runs, and exploring new sights and smells; I want to see the world with you! As a cattle dog, I tend to have more energy than your average medium size dog. I'm also very smart and love to please so if you're willing to teach me then I'm willing to learn. The busier I am the happier I am. Are you looking for a buddy to be right by your side on all your adventures? Well, so am I! Come over and meet me soon, I'll be waiting.
Sibree came to SMVHS from another shelter so she's spent a fair amount of time in either a cage or out on the adoption floor with other cats. She can tolerate those other kitties but would be thrilled to find a home to call her own. She's a bit older, 7 years, 2 months, so is quieter, has better manners, has the whole litter box routine down and is a great companion. She could live with another cat if introduced properly and may do nicely around children as long as they are respectful and can accept any handling limitations she might display. She doesn't really have experience around dogs so please ask staff how to introduce us if you do happen to have a dog in your home. Come visit with Sibree and lets see if you and she might be the next great match!
All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Rd in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.