My name is Sweetie and I'm exactly that, Sweet. I had a brother named Bentley and we lived together for a long time. Unfortunately, our owner passed away. Bentley has since been adopted but I am still looking for my new loving home. I'm a spunky pup who is 5 years, 8 months old and always excited to see and meet new people. I can become really energetic around other dogs so a meet and greet with any potential sibling would be best. I love to explore the yard and really take in my surroundings. I would make a great dog for any family that likes to be active. I enjoy long walks, playtime, car rides, just anything where I can hang with my favorite people. Come and meet me in person to see how lively and sweet I am!
Are you looking for a fur baby that is both cuddly and playful?
Meet BeeBee. This little kitty is 5-months-old and can zip around her room like a busy bee. She is full of energy and is extremely entertaining. She seems like she may have part dog in her judging by how agile! BeeBee is full of life and looking for a family that will let her flourish! BeeBee's personality is adventurous and fun! She may even be a good candidate if you're interested in harness training your feline companion. Come and meet Beebee soon!
All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Rd. in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.