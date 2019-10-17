Who's a good girl? Sonya is a good girl! And what a good girl she is. This 6-year-old shepherd is very sweet and social. She seems to do well with everyone she meets. Sonya also has great interactions with mild-mannered respectful dogs much like herself. If you are interested in adding a new dog to your family then bring your k-9 friend with you for a meet and greet. Sonya's most favorite thing to do is go on walks. She enjoys the sunshine and smelling everything along her way. She is not much of a playful dog. She is best described as mellow and down to earth. If you feel like Sonya may be a good fit for you then head on over and meet her soon!
If you are looking for a lap cat, look no further! Roxie is 10-year-old lovable girl who craves attention. She loves to be brushed and will let you brush her for hours. Normally you can find her lounging around the room taking a cat nap in her favorite bed. Roxie would do best in a low traffic home that is quiet and laid back. She would prefer to be the only queen in her castle, and would do best as the only cat in the home.
All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Rd. in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.