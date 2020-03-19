SMVHS Pets of the Week: Sol, Simba

Meet our bonded boys, Sol and Simba! These two cuties have lived together their whole lives and they have no plans on separating. Sol and Simba are pretty inactive and mellow cats. They also do wonderfully around children and they would be a great addition to any home. Are you a first-time cat owner or do you work full time? They would be great for you! Are you a senior looking for companionship? You should meet Sol and Simba! These guys are wonderful pets and would make a great addition to complete any home.
*We must be adopted together*
*Simba's adoption fee has been paid for by a Guardian Angel*
