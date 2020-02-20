SMVHS Pets of the Week: Ranger, Helena

SMVHS Pets of the Week: Ranger, Helena

Ranger is a happy boy who knows some basic commands. He likes car rides and playing with rope toys. Ranger lost his previous home through no fault of his own and he is waiting eagerly for his new home. His perfect home would be a relatively calm one with older children and adults. Ranger is on a weight loss program, so a walking partner would be perfect for him. Could that be you? Come and meet Ranger to find out. 

Cute little Helena is the greeter of her room. She is always front and center welcoming all the visitors and asking for pets. She enjoys attention and has no problem asking for it. She doesn't mind being picked up and held if you are looking for some feline snuggles. Although she loves attention, it’s always on her terms and when she wants it. She will have no trouble telling people when she is done with affection. If you're looking for a kitty who will be independent but also loving then Helena is a good match for you.

All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Rd. in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.

