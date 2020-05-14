SMVHS Pets of the Week: Pie, Catwoman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A little reserved but determined to be loved, Pie is a 2-year-old German shepherd looking for a new lease on life. He was born and raised on a ranch with his mother and father, and two siblings. Unfortunately, Pie and brother Oso needed to be rehomed and they made their way to SMVHS.

Pie is the more confident sibling but he is still wary of new people and this environment. His new life is much different from what he is used to. Pie is looking for a family that will give him time to adjust to his new surroundings. He is still taking his time warming up to staff but when he does, he turns into a loving sweet boy with a great personality.

Pie’s former household had all age groups of children who he did well with. Given an appropriate amount of time and slow introductions, we are confident that Pie will be the same fun-loving family dog. If you feel that you have the heart and time to give to Pie then send us an email at adoptions@smvhs.org.

Catwoman is a real hero, a mother of six! After spending weeks caring for and raising a litter of six rambunctious kittens she is now ready to settle into a new family who will be attentive and caring to HER.