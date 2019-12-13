Pez loves people. He loves people so much that he wants all of your attention, so he needs to be the only dog in the home. Pez is a lot of personality in a small package, so if you like your pitties pocket size, come and meet Pez. His quirky good looks and happy disposition might win you over. He is 3 years, 9 months old and weighs 47 lbs.
Say hello to Binx. This gentle sweet kitty is looking for a quiet home where he can curl up in his owner's lap. He enjoys snuggle time and companionship of other feline friends. If you enjoy a lazy afternoon or a good book on the couch then Binx would love to go home with you. Come and meet Binx! He would enjoy a new lap to jump in. He is 1 year, 3 months old.
All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Rd. in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.