Maggie, a 9-year-old Australian Cattle Dog/Labrador mix, is a sweet older girl who gets along with everyone. She loves people of all ages and she will greet everybody with a wag of her tail. Maggie will make a great addition to any home, as she is very easy going and gentle. She gets along with other dogs, too, especially with her buddy Heidi. Heidi goes everywhere Maggie does, so we are hoping the will go home together. If you’re looking to add some extra love in your home then we have exactly what you’re looking for, Maggie!
Pandora, a 1-year-old Domestic Shorthair, is a slender little gal with a heart of gold. She loves attention and will rub against you and nudge your hand to make sure you give her your attention. Her wonderful and quirky personality is why staff members deem her a favorite. She enjoys playtime and can't get enough of her feather and string toys; it's absolutely adorable to watch her play! Pandora does have some special needs that her new family will need to be attentive to. She does have an onset of stomatitis and will require a full dental extraction. It is imperative that she remain an indoor kitty as she won't have the defenses she would require in order to thrive outdoors. She will also need to be on a soft food diet.
All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Road in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6.p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.