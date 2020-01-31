SMVHS Pets of the Week: Norman, Charger

Norman is a lot of love in a small package. Norman's favorite activities are snuggling under the covers and sitting in laps. He is friendly with adults, but he can be easily startled by children, so his ideal home would be a quiet place with adults only. Are you looking for a snuggle buddy? Come and meet Norman and find out if he is the one. Norman is a 7-year-old male Chihuahua.

Spunky, playful and very cuddly; Charger has a personality that can win over even the toughest of kitty critics. He likes to run up to people at the door and greet them, he's so friendly. Charger will give head bumps and body rubs to show affection, and he enjoys the company of all ages of people and feline friends. Come on over and meet this great little kitty today! Charger is 8 months old.

All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Rd. in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.

