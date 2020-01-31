SMVHS Pets of the Week: Norman, Charger

SMVHS Pets of the Week: Norman, Charger

Norman is a lot of love in a small package. Norman's favorite activities are snuggling under the covers and sitting in laps. He is friendly with adults, but he can be easily startled by children, so his ideal home would be a quiet place with adults only. Are you looking for a snuggle buddy? Come and meet Norman and find out if he is the one. Norman is a 7-year-old male Chihuahua.

Spunky, playful and very cuddly; Charger has a personality that can win over even the toughest of kitty critics. He likes to run up to people at the door and greet them, he's so friendly. Charger will give head bumps and body rubs to show affection, and he enjoys the company of all ages of people and feline friends. Come on over and meet this great little kitty today! Charger is 8 months old.

All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Rd. in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CAPA Pet of the Week: Lotus
Pets

CAPA Pet of the Week: Lotus

Lotus is a 19-month-old female, white and brown pit bull terrier mix available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. Lotus is a smart girl…

CAPA Pet of the Week: Blue
Pets

CAPA Pet of the Week: Blue

Blue is a 2-year-old male, blue weimaraner available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. This handsome boy is an owner surrender who has…

