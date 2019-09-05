Hello there. My name is Monty and as you can see, I'm a pretty mighty dog! Weighing in at 72 lbs. I can look a bit intimidating but in reality, I'm just an energetic, bouncy goofball. Sometimes my strength can be too much for little ones so my ideal home is one where there isn't anyone I can knock over. Yeah, I'm looking for a home with older children and adults. I'm still learning manners with other dogs, I can be a bit intimidating to them too. Please bring them with you so we can meet before adopting me. If you're looking for a plus-sized goofy k-9 playmate then I totally want to meet you! I'm looking for someone who will love me for me! Monty is 5 years, 1 month old, and is a male American staffordshire terrier/ Labrador retriever mix.
Audrey is a sweet girl with such beautiful colors. Her bright green eyes make her look magical. Audrey is 2 years old, and weighs 8.1 lbs. She likes calm and serene environments. She would do best as someone’s lap cat and trusted companion. If you're looking for a kitty that wants quiet time and to be your best friend then come and meet Audrey. She may be exactly what you're looking for.
All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Rd. in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.