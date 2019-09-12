Coonhounds are known to be active dogs that enjoy being active with their owners but that's no longer Marley. At 9 years old, I have slowed down a bit. I take my time to enjoy my surroundings and the company I am with. I can still keep up on nice strolls around the park or neighborhood but don't expect me to run a marathon. My favorite thing to do is go on walks. It doesn't matter who I'm with as long as they are respectful. I like all sorts of people but older folks, just like me, are my favorite. I may be a people-going gal but I’m not a fan of other dogs; they are just not my cup of tea. I would need to go into a home where I can be the only dog. In my previous home, I was exposed to cats. I may be alright with the felines but come and meet me and we can talk about it.
Marie traveled to us from one of our partner shelters that was overcrowded. In her relatively short time here with us, Marie has been a very sweet and outgoing cat. She started her journey here with another cat, but her partner was adopted leaving Marie to make new friends. So far, that is exactly what this optimistic girl has been trying to do. Marie would love a home to call her own and would even be willing to share a place if you happened to be looking to add to your currently pet population.
All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Rd in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.