Handsome Manny is looking for a new home that will give him the time he needs to adjust. This sweet 2-year-old boy is cautious of new people and things but once he deems you his friend then you'll see a whole new side of him. Manny is still very new to our shelter but has come a long way in his social skills. His hobbies include napping in his warm bed, receiving attention from staff and volunteers when they hang out in the yard, and sniffing new things while on walks. He is a gentle little guy. His ideal home would be with a quiet older family. If you are looking for a snuggle buddy then come and meet Manny.
Salem is one of the friendliest cats this shelter has ever seen. She will walk up and greet anyone who walks through her door, this kitty isn't afraid to show that she's in charge, but that doesn't mean she's bossy. She's a sweet girl who wants a home where someone will give her the attention she craves, preferably without dogs, this kitty doesn't want to have to share her love for you.
All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Rd in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.