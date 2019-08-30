Say hello to beautiful Lima, a Rhodesian Ridgeback. This little one certainly loves her people. If she could have things her way, she would want them around her all the time. Lima has a hard time being alone for long periods. She is looking for a family that will allow her to be a part of the family. She would love to go on family camping trips, rides to the beach or on long hikes with you. Lima has a good amount of energy. Even at 5 years old, she is still very youthful. Lima, who weighs 40 lbs., does well with everyone she meets and over time, she could become your best friend! Come out and meet this wonderful girl soon!
Shy and a bit reserved is our girl Whiskey, a 2 year-old kitty who weighs in at 7.5 lbs. Most days we find her hiding away in her cubby hole or sleeping on the shelves of a bookcase remaining as unobtrusive as she can. However, with a gentle voice and touch and a little bit of patience, Whiskey's curiosity will get the best of her and she can't help but come out and see what you're doing. Whiskey may do best in a quiet, low-key home, either alone or with another cat of similar age and personality. We think that once she is away from the shelter environment where her stress levels are lower, that Whiskey will make an excellent companion and the uniqueness that is completely a calico will come out fully making you glad you chose our little wallflower.
All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Rd. in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.